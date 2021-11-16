Community groups prepare for big Thanksgiving meals in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re a little more than a week away from Thanksgiving. Community groups in Baldwin County are getting ready for Thanksgiving feasts open to anyone, to help fill a need in the area.

I visited Angela Bell in Loxley. She sifts through an assortment of supplies she’s been able to buy through donations for the First Annual Community Thanksgiving happening on Thanksgiving Day in Silverhill. It’s something she’s felt called by her faith to help put together.

“If it’s something good and it keeps coming up, then it’s definitely the Lord,” said Bell. While this is the first year for the Silverhill event–The community thanksgiving in Elberta is marking a decade strong.

“People love doing it, people love coming together, people love helping out, it’s a heartwarming situation,” said Elberta meal coordinator Cindy Bloch. Elberta started with 150 people in the first year and has grown to 500 a year.

“They like to have a place to eat and socialize have fellowship with one another regardless of their background, what religion they are they enjoy it,” said Bloch. Organizers say these events are open to anyone, but they also want to focus on seniors or anyone who doesn’t have anywhere to go on Thanksgiving, to get something that feels like home. Bell said she saw a need for it when she was delivering meals to the elderly following Hurricane Sally.

“In delivering the meals during hurricane Sally there were elderly residents in our county who’ve moved down here, don’t have family in the area and they were so thankful just seeing someone delivering a hot meal,” said Bell. They hope to serve plenty of hot meals next week.

All of the Thanksgiving meals in this story are free and open to the public.

The community Thanksgiving in Silverhill will be at Little Bohemian Hall from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more information or donations you can click here or contact Angela Bell at 251-363-1861.

See below for more information on Elberta’s event: