GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores International Airport may have just landed its first commercial airline with flights starting later this summer.

“It is exciting,” said airport director Scott Fuller. “We’re making a lot of progress.”

The Airport Authority has three letters of intent from airlines with one in particular ready to start service by Aug. 31. The next step, is contracting with TBI Airport Management based out of Atlanta to build a $4 million, 12,000 square foot, temporary passenger terminal. “It will accommodate six ticket counters, two TSA security areas, a holding area, baggage,” said Fuller.







Airlines have attempted to make a go of it at this airport but Fuller said this time will be different. “There is a big gap on the gulf coast. You have Panama City, Destin, Pensacola and the next one is Gulfport. So, this has been an unmet need for a long time.”

Flying the friendly skies is also expected to take a few cars off area roadways according to Fuller. “Of the people that drove here, 87% said they would fly if they could and that’s a lot of cars off the road.”

Elite Airways and Sun Country are two of the airlines that have signed letters of intent flying from Nashville and Minneapolis respectively. The third airline is still a secret but we’re told they will fly to multiple destinations in a 737 type aircraft. That announcement is expected in June.