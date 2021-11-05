Collins Aerospace in Foley closed after COVID vaccine-related security threat

Collins Aerospace in Foley Alabama

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the largest employers in Foley, Collins Aerospace, closed its massive plant Friday morning over a security threat, according to Foley Police.

An investigation is ongoing, but according to Assistant Police Chief Kevin Carnley, the plant closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Carnley said so far the threat “has not been found to be a credible threat.”

Carnley said the threat was related to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a statement, Collins Aerospace confirmed the facility will close Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Collins Aerospace in Foley, Alabama has notified employees it will close on Friday, Nov. 5 due to a potential security threat to the facility,” according to the statement. “Collins is investigating and working with the Foley Police Department.”

