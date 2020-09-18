Collapsed culvert, road traps over a dozen people near Styx River in aftermath of Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A collapsed culvert has trapped over a dozen people who live along the Styx River in Baldwin County.

The collapse happened because of Hurricane Sally. Heavy rain caused flooding in the area and resulted in the culvert collapse.

Its affecting people who live off Linholm Road along the Styx River. Not only are they trapped, but they are also without power and running water.

“This is complete devastation, shocking devastation,” says Lori Williams, who has lived along the Styx River for three years.

There is a bridge under construction on one side of Linholm Road so they only way out is where the culvert collapsed.

The people who are trapped live off Linholm Road on Burbon Lane and Peter Morris Road.

Baldwin EMA asked residents in the area to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Sally because of the potential for historic flooding, but many of them chose to stay and ride out the storm.

“This area has not had a washout like this that I know of,” says Tom Walton who’s lived along Styx River for almost 30 years.

Residents says they’ve called Baldwin EMA about the collapsed road but don’t know when it will be restored.

They hope the county responds to the area to fill the collapse with gravel until the road can be permanently fixed.

Until then, they’ll be unable to drive out of their neighborhood.

