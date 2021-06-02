Collapse at Spanish Fort construction site delays new church project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – What looks like a pile of sticks from a distance is all that’s left at a construction site in Spanish Fort after strong storms pushed across the Eastern Shore last Friday night.

“You’re always disheartened when you see something like that take place, but it is part of life. I’m just glad no one was hurt and we are able to recoup, it was all insured,” said Father Jim Cink of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church.

A new church building has been under construction along Highway 31 since February, but now the work is at a halt while crews clear the mess and start over.

“I have no idea exactly how long because I don’t know what the lead time is on those trusses. They’re 74 feet in length. It’s a big structure,” added Cink.

A one-year construction contract for the new church means doors were projected to open in February of 2022, but that likely won’t happen.

“The contractor has told me the trusses are being reordered and that it will take several weeks for that to come through,” said Father Cink.

Services are currently held at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort. Father Cink says that will continue until a new opening date is announced.