Cold, rainy weather affecting Baldwin County farmers

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Freezing temperatures and rainy weather this week are making it tough for Baldwin County farmers to do their job.

“Every tractor in the county is hooked up to their plow and ready to go to work, it’s just they’re waiting on the weather,” said Greg Burris, farmer and owner of Burris Farm Market in Loxley.

2020 was a difficult year for Burris. A record-breaking hurricane season mixed with the COVID-19 pandemic was a lot to handle. The market, though, faired okay thanks to its open-air design.

“We’ve been doing this so long we just continue to do what we do and try to produce some really good produce,” he added.

Since reopening his market and bakery less than a month ago for the new season, business has been slow. The weather continues to create problems on the farm, too.

“We just need consistent weather that we can grow a good crop. You could have a crop ready to be harvested and then you have 12 inches of rain and then start over. We lost a few berries, but not many. It kind of hurt our peaches. Our peaches are starting to bloom,” said Burris.

He started picking strawberries in December, an early start he says. Frigid temps have stalled things a little, but Burris is confident the crops will bounce back. He plans to plant tomatoes in March, but the weather may have different plans.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I can’t predict the weather,” added Burris.