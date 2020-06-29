Cobalt the Restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Cobalt the Restaurant has closed temporarily to deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Monday, saying as a precautionary measure, the restaurant will be deep cleaned and will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30, at 4 p.m. for dinner.

The restaurant posted that the employee who tested positive worked the following days: The employee worked the following days: Mon, June 15, Tues, June 16, Thurs, June 18, Fri, June 19, Sat, June 20, Sun, June 21, Tues, June 23, Thurs, June 25. Fri, June 26, Sat, June 27 and Sun, June 28.

