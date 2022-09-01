ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– The CoastAL project has been in the works for a little over a year now and Phase I is almost complete.

While the project is split into three phases, Phase I is starting to be wrapped up, owner of CoastAL, John McInnis told WKRG News 5 there are some final touches being made before the grand opening.

“We got landscaping going in, we’ve got a lot of the greenspaces going in, we’ve got the pavers going down, electrical being hooked up, so it’s all the finishing things that go into a construction project and we’re just in that last 30 to 45 days, so it’s all the detail work,” said McInnis.

McInnis envisioned an area that could be used for community gatherings and events. McInnis said this project has exceeded his expectations and really thinks it will be a main gathering spot within the Orange Beach community.

“You know, I love having a place for the community to gather, the architecture and the art work will be represented of the history of Orange Beach,” said McInnis. “It will feel very southern and very welcoming, hopefully it will become a community hub.”

Phase II will be next on the list with public beach access and Phase III will be the indoor and outdoor restaurant opening in the spring of 2023.

Phase I of this project is the retail shop and outdoor bar, and those two things will be open sometime in September.