Coastal EMA’s urging people to keep up with weather

UPDATE 11:46 AM

EMA Officials in Mobile County, Baldwin County and other spots along the coast will have their first conference call webinar with the National Weather Service starting late Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency management officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties are urging people to keep their eyes on the weather as the area will likely feel the effects of a tropical system this week.



Monday afternoon both the Mobile and Baldwin County Emergency Management Agencies posted on their Facebook pages urging people to watch for weather updates and stay informed and have your emergency plans in place.

Be Prepared Mobile. Currently, the low-pressure area has an 80% chance of tropical formation once it moves into the… Posted by Mobile County Emergency Management Agency on Monday, July 8, 2019

Baldwin County also warned about the risks from heavy rain, rip currents and coastal flooding.

Stay weather aware as continued increase of development for a tropical system. Heavy rains which may cause coastal… Posted by Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday, July 8, 2019

Escambia County’s EMA posted the latest storm update Monday morning

