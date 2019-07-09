Coastal EMA’s urging people to keep up with weather

UPDATE 11:46 AM
EMA Officials in Mobile County, Baldwin County and other spots along the coast will have their first conference call webinar with the National Weather Service starting late Wednesday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency management officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties are urging people to keep their eyes on the weather as the area will likely feel the effects of a tropical system this week.
Monday afternoon both the Mobile and Baldwin County Emergency Management Agencies posted on their Facebook pages urging people to watch for weather updates and stay informed and have your emergency plans in place.
Baldwin County also warned about the risks from heavy rain, rip currents and coastal flooding.
Escambia County’s EMA posted the latest storm update Monday morning