ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — CoastAL, a beachfront retail, bar and restaurant establishment at the intersection of HWY 161 and Perdido Beach Blvd is up and running, welcoming locals and visitors.

Jeff Quinlan, an Orange Beach local, said he has been waiting for a long time for the venue to open.

“Great spot, you can’t beat the view,” said Quinlan.

The people behind the project hope it will stand apart. Steve Powers, Marketing Director at CoastAL, is excited and said that CoastAL is a one and only beachfront three-in-one development.

“We are the only Gulf front on the beach dining, in Orange Beach, so it’s in the heart of Orange Beach, we are so happy to be here, you can walk on the boardwalk and you are standing on the Gulf of Mexico,” Powers said.

Aside from the food and shopping, the City of Orange Beach bought half the land that CoastAL sits on, to enable residents to park for free.

“Being able to pull in, in the summertime and actually get to the beach, is going to be great” Quinlan said.

The next phase of the project will include a larger restaurant, allowing more room to seat people for less wait time during crowded seasons.

“We will end up having about 1200 seats for patrons here, we are at about 420 right now,” Powers said.

Phase 2 is currently under construction and is set to open by March or April 2023.