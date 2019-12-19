Coastal Alabama students give custom rod and reel to classmate

Bryce and his dad

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A public speaking class at Coastal Alabama Community College gave a special gift this semester to a classmate with a story of his own.

20-year-old Bryce Connell lost his left arm in 2016 caused by an accident. Three years later to the day his father passed away, right before his first semester of college.

After speaking in front of his class at the beginning of the semester, he spoke about his father’s love for fishing, and the love he had for fishing together. Members of the class decided to start raising money to give Bryce a big surprise.

The classmates looked up a special company out of North Carolina that makes automated fishing reels that will allow Bryce to cast a line with the push of a button. A company out of Atmore called Chubby Rods provided the rod at no cost to the class to help them out.

On the last day of the semester the class along with Bryce’s girlfriend presented him with the unique gift.

Bryce Connell and his Public Speaking Class

“You wouldn’t expect it from people you’ve only known for two months, two days a week. It warms your heart when you see how people treat others.” Bryce Connell

To read the full article by Coastal Alabama Community College, click here.