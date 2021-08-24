Coastal Alabama offering students and staff Amazon gift cards for getting vaccinated

(WKRG) — Coastal Alabama Community College students and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can receive a $100 Amazon gift card and a free “Vaxxed & Back at Coastal” T-shirt as part of a new incentive program for the fall semester.

Students who are seeking vaccinations and want to take part in the incentive program have several opportunities at multiple campuses to receive their FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine, free of charge. The first on-campus vaccination clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 on the Brewton and Monroeville campuses.

The date and campus locations of the other upcoming clinics are:

Atmore Campus: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30

Bay Minette Campus: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 1

Alabama Aviation Center at Brookley Field: 2-6 p.m. Sept. 2

Gilbertown Campus: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8

Fairhope Campus: 7-11 p.m. Sept. 9

Gulf Shores Campus: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13

Thomasville Campus: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15

“It’s an easy way for us to continue to increase the number of people within our counties who are properly vaccinated,” Coastal Alabama Community College President Dr. Craig Pouncey said. “If we can do that, it will hopefully insulate us from any further possible outbreak of the coronavirus.”

Coastal Alabama students and employees who have not yet been vaccinated can reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccination at www.coastalalabama.edu/vaccine. More information on how students and employees can receive their free t-shirt and gift card will be announced in the coming days.