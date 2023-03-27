FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Stephanie Whaley has homeschooled her 14-year-old daughter Madison since she was in the first grade.

Madison is taking a photography class in the Homeschool Enrichment program at Coastal Alabama’s Fairhope campus. Whaley says it’s just what her daughter needed.

“It’s great for them because with homeschooling, there are so many different avenues that we can take, but being able to come to the campus, so the students have that experience of what it’s like to go to college, is this something I would like to do, what it’s like to be under a college professor,” Whaley said.

Each Homeschool Enrichment class costs $159 for a full eight-week term.

Mandy Bezeredi, Director of Fairhope Coastal Alabama Campus, says she thought this program would be a great addition to let homeschooled students get a college setting feel.

“They can take courses in general education subjects like creative writing or biology, then of course they can also take fun electives like graphic design and photography,” Bezeredi said.

The classes are for students ages 12-18. Whaley encourages parents to consider the program.

“Everyone here has been so welcoming, it’s been an awesome experience,” said Whaley. “Our daughter, she is very nervous when she is in group settings of kids, she tried another university for homeschooled kids but this is by far her favorite. So she feels more at home and just really enjoying it.”

The next term will be this fall and Coastal Alabama Community College will be posting the schedules for fall term soon.