BAY MINETTE, Ala (WKRG)– After the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities looked into different tools to reduce the spread of illness. Coastal Alabama Community College turned to something called CASPR, which stands for Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction.

Coastal is the first college in Alabama to have it.

Craig Pouncey, Coastal Alabama Community College President, believes this is the solution to prevent illness and spreading illness on campus.

“CASPR, it takes in moisture along with air and creates hydrogen peroxide” Pouncey said.

Pouncey explained CASPR is installed on the ceilings. He said it works to disinfect indoor spaces, killing up to 99.9 percent of coronavirus on surfaces.

The CASPR installation is also used for indoor pollution control, odor control and contamination prevention.

Some students say living in the dorm is all fun and games until one person gets sick, and for Grady Taylor, he said he’s thrilled that CASPR is installed in his dorm hall, keeping the air quality clean while also killing germs.

“Air quality is very important here on campus. We live here, this is our home and you would want your house to have good clean air also. So, this new CASPR installation that we now have on campus is very beneficial for our students” Taylor said.

There are 14 Coastal Alabama Community College Campuses in the state and each campus has CASPR. With a $3.2 million price tag, Pouncey believes this is the best solution…

“I think we have a lot better environment, and it will protect our employees and students” Pouncey said.