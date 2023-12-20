BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Coastal Alabama Community College members will help multiple families in the area as part of their annual Christmas Food and Toy Drive.

Students, faculty and staff collected more than 3,500 food items, 350 toys and 37 turkeys during their annual event, according to a news release from the City of Bay Minette.

Those items will be boxed up and delivered to 37 needy families during the holiday season.

The Pi Psi Chapter officers of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will be delivering the boxes.