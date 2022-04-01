GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard announced they have suspended the search for the swimmer in Gulf Shores on Thursday night around 7:23 p.m.

The Coast Guard said rescue crews searched more than 118 square miles for a combined search for 8.8 hours after a good Samaritan call came into Watchstanders at Coast Guard Section Mobile on Wednesday night. The swimmer was seen entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave. Two Coast Guard rescue crews were coordinated to assist the partnering agencies in searching for the swimmer.