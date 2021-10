DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued a swimmer caught in a rip current near Fort Morgan Monday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m., watchstanders for the Coast Guard in Mobile received a report from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office of four swimmers caught in a rip current just offshore Fort Morgan. A boat crew rescued one swimmer and the other three swimmers were able to make it back to shore safely.

The Coast Guard reports all four swimmers are in good condition.