Coast Guard rescues 3 from aground sailboat near Fort Morgan

April, 2 2021

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday from an aground sailboat near Fort Morgan, Alabama.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from Baldwin County Emergency Communications Center at 7:37 p.m. Thursday reporting an aground 47-foot sailboat beset by severe weather and without power with three people aboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

“In the maritime domain, emergencies can happen fast and if you are not properly prepared it can leave you in a dire situation with little to no help,” said Lt. j.g. Trevor Vallet, with Coast Guard Sector Mobile Response. “We remind all mariners to have proper communications equipment, like a marine band VHF radio, because cell phones aren’t always reliable when out on the water. Boaters should also wear life jackets, because doing so not only increases the chance for survival but it also can mean the difference between life and death.”

The Station Dauphin Island boatcrew arrived on scene but was unable to access the aground vessel due to water depth. The Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the three people and transported them back to Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley in Mobile, Alabama, where emergency medical services evaluated them for further medical care. No medical concerns were reported.