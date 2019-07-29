Coast Guard finds overdue vessel

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — The vessel was found more than 50 nautical miles off the coast of Orange Beach. It was spotted by a Coast Guard Aircraft this morning. They are working to bring the boat and crew back to shore. A public affairs official said the boat’s battery died while at sea. They said the four on the boat are doing ok, according to Coast Guard.

ORIGINAL STORY. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The US Coast Guard is looking for four people who haven’t returned from a fishing trip that started Sunday morning. Their boat left Orange Beach at 7:30 yesterday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

According to a news release Hunter Mccutcheon, Butch Mccutcheon, Cary Miller, and Brent Baker are overdue from their trip. They were on a vessel named “Still Rummin.” The boat is described as a 30-foot white Contender with a blue t-top, blue trim, and blue bottom paint. They were first reported late to the Coast Guard at about 9:30 last night.