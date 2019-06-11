Coast Guard honors Meaher State Park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Alabama’s most well-known parks is getting a special honor today from the US Coast Guard. Members of Coast Guard Sector Mobile are saying thanks for several years of help.

This is the sort of work we don’t often see. However, training exercises at places like Meaher State Park get members of the coast guard ready for real disasters, rescues and other operations.

According to a news release “the Coast Guard Auxiliary uses the Meaher boat launch regularly for practice drills on the water and works with the park staff on several other issues. The park’s administrator said the Coast Guard is a very important partner for them.