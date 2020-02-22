Coast Guard drill with teams from Baldwin and NWFL Saturday

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Perdido Bay in Lillian will be the home-base for a training exercise today involving the Coast Guard and half a dozen search and rescue teams in Baldwin County.

The exercise will take place between the Lillian Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway starting at 6 o’clock in the morning and lasting until 1 p.m.

The training exercise will include searches on land, water, and air.

The incident command post will be located at the Lillian Boat Launch on Perdido Bay.

Teams involved in the exercises include Coast Guard Station Pensacola, Escambia Search and Rescue, Lower Alabama Search and Rescue, Lillian Fire Department, Civil Air Patrol, Coast Guard Auxiliary Air Patrol and Daphne Search and Rescue.