GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Gulf Coast is assisting in the search for a missing swimmer Thursday in Gulf Shores.

The Coast Guard says the swimmer was described to be a 20-year-old male wearing an orange swimsuit. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday night of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave.

The Coast Guard says Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of two Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agencies with the search.

These groups are involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island

Gulf Shores Police Department

Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue

Alabama Marine Resources Division

If you have any information on the missing swimmer please call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6215.