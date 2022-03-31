GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Gulf Coast is assisting in the search for a missing swimmer Thursday in Gulf Shores.
The Coast Guard says the swimmer was described to be a 20-year-old male wearing an orange swimsuit. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday night of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave.
The Coast Guard says Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of two Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agencies with the search.
These groups are involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island
- Gulf Shores Police Department
- Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue
- Alabama Marine Resources Division
If you have any information on the missing swimmer please call the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6215.