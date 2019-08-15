Close call in Summerdale, tractor ends up in pond

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tractor, slowly sinking into a pond in Summerdale certainly not where 73-year-old Jack Dixon wanted to be. “Yeah, I thought it was a bad situation. I’m not crazy.”

For about half an hour Dixon was stuck inside the cab of that tractor and waiting for help. “Boy is it an oven and I was about to croak in there and the lady from 911 called me and kept talking to me.”

He had just come out to his cabin off Lassiter Road to feed his fish then looked over at the island and thought he’d do a little bush-hogging. “When I got in I missed my little road and when I did it started sucking it down and I couldn’t do nothing with it.”

He says it was the 911 operator who is the real hero. “A couple times I nodded off and she kept hollering and hollering and I said hello, hello. She said you stay awake and I said okay.”

When help arrived they were able to get Mr. Dixon out a little over-heated but unharmed. “I’m going to put a snorkel in there next time.”