Clergyman and wife test positive for COVID-19

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BREAKING NEWS_1525104260496.jpg.jpg

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort clergyman and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Richard “Bro” Ullo and his wife from Bible Baptist Church was confirmed to have COVID-19 from a Facebook post by the church.

The church said the building was professionally cleaned and hand cleaned. The clergyman and his wife will be quarantined for 14 days and are expected to be back Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Until his return Gary Sprunger will be preaching on Wednesday and Sunday.

You can read the full Facebook post above.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories