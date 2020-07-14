Clergyman and wife test positive for COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort clergyman and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Richard “Bro” Ullo and his wife from Bible Baptist Church was confirmed to have COVID-19 from a Facebook post by the church.

The church said the building was professionally cleaned and hand cleaned. The clergyman and his wife will be quarantined for 14 days and are expected to be back Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Until his return Gary Sprunger will be preaching on Wednesday and Sunday.

You can read the full Facebook post above.

