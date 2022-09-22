BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s known as Big Mouth Gulley. Erosion has caused major problems there for years, but recently the City of Fairhope stepped in hoping to slow the process.

“Fairhope is a city of gulleys. Unfortunately, gulleys are dynamic systems,” said Public Works Director Richard Johnson. This gulley was having some significant bank failure on its west side.”

Johnson said homes were saved and roads near the Fairhope Civic Center are safer because of a project that reinforced the land and helped control the water flow. This week the group Clear Water Alabama is in town taking a look and taking notes.

“Our big thing is to educate local leaders and community engineers how to do proper soil erosion and sediment control and to control stormwater,” said Dr. Bill Puckett with the Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee.

Engineers, planners, designers and other specialists from across Alabama are learning about ways to prevent erosion where they live and find out what’s working based on several projects currently underway in Baldwin County. A seminar was held Wednesday at the Daphne Civic Center, but Thursday the group received hands-on learning.

“They get to come and hear the professionals who installed it talk about it, how it was designed,” he added. “It’s a 2-day event and we go around the state each year to different locations. We need to come out on field days like this and see the actual sites and how the erosion sediment control is implemented,” said Perry Oakes with Clear Water Alabama.

The Clear Water Alabama conference is wrapping up it’s 18th year and 30th event studying new technologies and statewide projects. Once they find out what’s working best they can implement similar designs in other communities.