BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — County Road 1 runs along Weeks Bay and is still closed in places. Barricades are up but mostly ignored as water still flows over the roadway.

Remnants from Monday’s storm, like a tree that gave way to the high winds on County Road 3, are now pushed aside as Barnwell begins to dry out.

A day after the storm, there is nothing as dramatic as what Rob Bacon had to deal with while remodeling a house near Mullet Point. “I get a call, ‘Hey Rob we got water coming in’ and I was thinking small water and they said no six to eight inches. It came in within minutes.”

The weather turned ugly about noon and by early afternoon water from the bay was lapping over the seawall and then rushing through the lower portion of the home. “It’s not nice with snakes and alligators out here,” said Bacon. “It seemed to dissipate as fast as it came through.”

What was supposed to be a home away-from-it-all for a family that lives out of state, has now turned into something a little more than they bargained for. “They are familiar with this area,” says Bacon. “But I don’t think they expected this to happen especially while we are underway with a remodel.”

Eventually, all of the water will be gone, the “road closed” signs stowed away, another storm weathered until the next one that could be just over the horizon.