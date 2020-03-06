Classic jets blast into Fairhope this weekend

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Classic jets are making noise over Fairhope this weekend. Vintage planes are buzzing into town for the Classic Jet Aircraft Association Jet Blast. According to a post in Fairhope Now: “This is not an official air show but you can drop by the airport and see Migs, P51s and all kind of cool stuff getting certified on aerobatics on Saturday and Sunday… they start launching at 8: 30each morning… this is not an official air show but they don’t mind public watching.”

PHOTOS AND VIDEO COURTESY: John Oldshue



