Clarke County Board of Education delays school start date to August 31st

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) - UPDATE (4:32 p.m. 7/31/20): Orange Beach Police have released the following details on the possible shark bite:

On July 31st at approximately 1:19 p.m. a call came into Orange Beach Dispatch of a possible shark bite. The victim was a 15-year-old male swimming with his father. His injuries consist of a mild abrasion and a few small puncture wounds. The father stated that he noticed that there were a large quantity of small fish swimming around them and as they went to leave his son felt pain. The father nor the son ever saw a shark or any large fish near them when this happened. The victim was taken to the hospital by his family.