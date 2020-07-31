Clarke County Board of Education delays school start date to August 31st

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Clarke County Board of Education made the decision to delay the school start date until August 31st.

This message is from clarkecountyschools.org:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories