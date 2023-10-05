FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Even on a cloudy day, one of Fairhope’s most well-known characters is shining.

“Somebody described me as a spunky widow in her twilight years, and I’m like what? Twilight years? I don’t think so,” Claiborne Walsh said Thursday morning.

She may be the oldest of five cast members in the new Hulu series ‘Love in Fairhope,’ but that’s not slowing her down one bit.

“76, at my age you’ve got to remember that the gene pool is very low and has a crack in the bottom. It’s leaking,” she joked.

The search for love and companionship is a new beginning for Claiborne Walsh who lost her husband Johnny of 54 years in 2021.

“We had people betting on us at my reception that we weren’t going to make it because we were so different, but we did,” she explained. “You just don’t know when your number is up, so I said, ‘OK, I’m going to live life. I’m going to enjoy life, and I’m going to have some adventures.’ And I did.”

The show follows her journey as she meets several men. Some of which she’s no longer talking to.

“The first one? No, we don’t keep in touch,” Walsh said.

But Claiborne did connect with a man named Dick Scott. She said love can be expressed in many different forms even as friends. She made a bond with someone she can laugh and spend time with even after filming the show.

“We had one date, and we have stayed in touch the whole time, and we’re supposed to go down to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab or something, but he’s just such a good friend,” Walsh added.

She can’t imagine living anywhere else.

“There’s no place else on Earth like it,” Walsh said.

That’s why she chooses to live on the Eastern Shore, hoping one day she’ll find someone to enjoy the views with even if that means waiting a little longer.

“Did I find what I was looking for in the series? No, I did not. Am I still looking? Yes, I still am,” she explained.

Claiborne said being part of ‘Love in Fairhope’ was an experience she’ll never forget, and if they ask her to film a second season, she’s ready.

“I’m open; I’m open. I’m ready. If not I’m still going to enjoy myself. I can add to the list of things I’ve done in my life. My life has been an adventure. What’s one more,” she laughed.