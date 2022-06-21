FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Amid a water crunch in Fairhope, city officials say discolored tap water is safe to drink. A recent Facebook post from the city’s account acknowledged that some customers may have discolored water because of the high demand but said it’s safe to drink.

At least one person posted a picture online of what the water may look like. A glass of water has an almost white wine hue.

This comes as the city is in Phase I of voluntary water restrictions and is asking homeowners and businesses to cut back on water use. They warn that the water system is near its capacity and if it doesn’t improve in the next week they may have to start mandatory restrictions.