City of Spanish Fort releases new statement on mayor allegedly slapping city employee

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Spanish Fort has released a new statement about an incident involving Mayor McMillan allegedly slapping a city employee.

Read the full statement below:

Lyndsey Cooper has made allegations against Mayor McMillan, and Mayor McMillan has asserted his innocence and pled not guilty to the charge against him. The Assistant District Attorney requested that the security video of the incident not be publicly released prior to trial in an effort to be fair to all parties, and the City agreed with that request. On information and belief, Mrs. Cooper’s current employer released some of the video last week, and he, along with others, have made public comments that we believe are misleading. The City believes that it is necessary to address some of those statements.

First, the City believes that a complete review of the full video, witness testimony, and all other evidence should be conducted in a court of law in order to make a fair determination of what occurred. The City of Spanish Fort has been very careful to respect the rights of all persons involved in this matter. The accuser has rights, and persons accused are innocent until proven guilty. The City will continue to cooperate in this matter in an effort to ensure that the parties receive a fair trial.

Second, some have suggested that the City tried to cover up and destroy video evidence and that the Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators intervened to stop the destruction of the video. This is false. Once it was discovered that a video of the alleged incident existed, the City immediately contacted a third-party computer specialist to secure and preserve all information and videos on the City’s server. In full cooperation and consultation with Sheriff’s Office investigators, the City provided all video evidence and related download reports to law enforcement. There was no attempted cover up by the City or the Mayor.

Third, it has been asserted that the City of Spanish Fort terminated Mrs. Cooper’s employment in retaliation for her filing a charge against the Mayor. This is false. While this matter was being investigated internally, Mrs. Cooper filed her criminal complaint. It was determined that the City’s internal investigation should be placed on hold pending resolution of the criminal case. No adverse action was taken against Mrs. Cooper for her complaint. However, Mrs. Cooper was terminated effective June 1, approximately 8 months after the alleged incident, for failure to perform job duties and insubordination in that she refused to perform building access screenings for COVID-19 after repeated requests and opportunity to perform the task. In Mrs. Cooper’s absence, other City employees have been performing the screenings in accordance with recommended health guidelines. Information related to Mrs. Cooper’s termination is public record and is available for review now that her appeal proceeding has concluded. Mayor McMillan recused himself and did not participate in Ms. Cooper’s termination process. The action taken by the City was based solely on Mrs. Cooper’s refusal to perform assigned job duties.