City of Spanish Fort passes resolution to request review of post office closure

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been a staple in the Spanish Fort community for nearly 50 years, but as of now the doors will close at the United States Post Office next month.

“Our congressional delegation has been misled during this process, therefore we need to move forward and take action as a city,” said Mayor Mike McMillan.

On Friday, the city council of the City of Spanish Fort held a special meeting and passed a resolution opposing the closing of the Spanish Fort Post Office, the discontinuance of postal services and the removal of post office boxes and requesting the United States Postmaster General, the Postal Regulatory Commission, elected officials and all appropriate authorities to review the actions taken by the United States Postal Service.

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne submitted letters to the postal service requesting it review the closure.

Mayor McMillan says the city wasn’t given sufficient notice of the closure and that Congressman Bradley Byrne was misled about the process.

“For over a year, my office has attempted to work with USPS officials to ensure Spanish Fort – one of the fastest growing communities in Alabama – has access to PO Boxes and a contract postal unit in their community. We worked closely with Mayor McMillan and the city to convey the importance of this issue to USPS and forge a solution to meet the community’s needs.

“Unfortunately, we were misled on multiple occasions by USPS officials who assured us every effort would be made to keep the PO Boxes located in Spanish Fort. We have now found out that USPS planned to move the boxes out of Spanish Fort all along. They have repeatedly breached the public trust and misled us.

“While we are disappointed, we remain committed to working to get a full service post office for the people of Spanish Fort and will continue to press USPS on this important matter.” Congressman Bradley Byrne

Since this is a contract office, it is not staffed or operated by USPS. It’s been that way since it first opened and for months USPS has been bidding for a future owner since the current contract is expiring.

Gregory Saad, the owner of the shopping center where the post office is located, won the bid last year to operate the contract office. Now that the contract is expiring we’re told USPS is considering all bids for the future. However, if and when the contract office resumes operations USPS says it will no longer provide PO Boxes. Customers will now be required to open a PO Box at the Daphne retail office.

USPS says they initiated a second solicitation process, which closed on Monday, December 7th. “Solicitations are under review at this time,” they tell us.

“We’re going to have to change a lot of things from our letterhead to our online sources,” said Richard Ullo, pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Spanish Fort. He’s hoping something is done soon to keep the office open and that PO Boxes remain.

The city is filing an appeal with USPS on Monday.

