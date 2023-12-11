GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores High School Football team brought home the blue map to the island Thursday.

The Gulf Shores Dolphins took home the 5A state championship title, and the city is throwing them a celebration.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin said he and the rest of the city are beyond proud of the team and their accomplishment.

“I think everybody is still on cloud 9; we were all on cloud 9 after the game,” Akin said. ” We really did not get the chance to get together because the team got home so late, so we are looking forward to doing that Wednesday.”

The celebration will be held at Lulu’s on Wednesday starting at 5:30.

The City of Gulf Shores officials also told News 5 that the celebration is open to the public, and anyone is invited to come and celebrate the dolphins. Akin said there are some exciting things planned.

“We will show highlights of the season, really celebrate the team but also celebrate the band, the cheerleaders, our athletic trainers, and certainly our coaches,” Akin said.

This is the first time in program history that the Dolphins won the state championship.