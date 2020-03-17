City of Gulf Shores takes safety steps amid COVID-19 outbreak

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Gulf Shores sent the following statement Tuesday.

Gulf Shores, Ala. – March 17, 2020 – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and the City Council have announced several precautionary measures to help ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and visitors. These steps are being taken in an abundance of caution and are targeted at minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in the community by limiting unnecessary exposure.

Effective Wednesday, March 18:

The following city facilities will be closed to public access until Monday, April 6: Activity Center, City Store, Cultural Center, David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center, Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, George C. Meyer Tennis Center, Gulf Shores Library and Gulf Shores Museum.

All city offices will be restricted to limited public access until Monday, April 6. Any person or business needing to apply for a Business License, Building Permit, submit plans for Planning and Zoning review, or conduct other city business should do so online by visiting https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/619/Online-Services.



Anyone needing assistance not accessible online must contact the appropriate department by phone instead of visiting in person. A directory of department phone numbers is provided on the City website at https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/directory.

All recreation programs, including youth sports, are suspended until Monday, April 6.

All city-sponsored events are cancelled until Monday, April 6, including the Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival and 5K run.

The Public Involvement Meeting for the Waterway Village Multi-Modal Access Project scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed until further notice.

The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for March 25 has been postponed until further notice.

All Gulf Shores Municipal Court hearings scheduled between March 13 and April 16 will be rescheduled on a case by case basis for future dates. All cases that only require payment can pay online at www.gulfshorespay.com, call 251-237-8711 to make payment by phone or visit the County Clerk’s office.

Gulf Shores public beaches, pavilions and outdoor recreation areas remain open. City officials urge everyone to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) recommended health and safety practices while frequenting these areas and during regularly scheduled daily routines. These include the following:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Stay home when sick.

Stay away from people who are sick.

Practice “social distancing” by maintaining six feet of separation between you and other people.

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more.

“The measures we are implementing are being put in place to help minimize the risk in our community,” said Mayor Robert Craft. “We are closely monitoring this situation and will adjust these measures based on coordination with our local, state and federal public health agencies. Our top priority is and will remain the health and wellness of everyone in our community.”

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to provide public updates at www.gulfshoresal.gov and through social media. The public is encouraged to sign up to receive update notifications by visiting our website and clicking the “Notify Me” button.

Additional sources of information on COVID-19 can be found on the ADPH website at http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html, and the Center for Disease Control’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html