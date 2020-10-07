City of Gulf Shores officials continue to monitor Hurricane Delta; Storm Surge Watch in effect for Coastal Alabama

Unedited press release from the City of Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. – City of Gulf Shores officials continue to monitor the developments of Hurricane Delta. Although Delta is expected to make landfall well to the west on Friday evening, the local area will still see impacts from this storm.

A storm surge watch remains in effect for coastal Alabama due to a potential inundation of two to four feet of storm surge above normally dry ground. All residents living in low-lying areas, such as Plash Island, Little Lagoon, West Beach and the Fort Morgan Peninsula, should start making all necessary preparations.

Starting Friday afternoon, our area is anticipated to see impacts from the storm. These include deadly rip currents and dangerous surf, gusty winds, locally heavy rains and isolated tornadoes.

EVACUATION ORDER

The mandatory evacuation order issued by Governor Kay Ivey for all tourists and vacationers remains in effect, and it will stay in effect until further notice. This mandatory evacuation includes:

– Covered Areas – All locations south of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, including Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Ono Island and Dauphin Island.

– Covered Persons – The evacuation order applies to any person in the areas listed who does not possess a hurricane pass or decal issued by a municipal government located in the covered areas. Hurricane passes or decals include those issued to residents, contractors, property management companies or other businesses.

SAND

Sand is still available for residents at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex, located at 19025 Oak Road West. Sandbags and shovels will not be provided but can be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores.

DEBRIS

City crews continue to work extra hours this week to collect as much storm debris as possible in anticipation of potential impacts from Hurricane Delta. If possible, residents are asked to clean out the culverts and ditches located at the base of driveways as much as possible to allow water to flow through.

Residents are also asked to STOP bringing any additional debris to the roadside in order to protect personal property and surrounding property. Concentrated piles of debris present a higher risk of being picked up by heavy winds. Any hazardous materials that are currently placed at the road should be brought back inside to garages or other storage areas. City crews will not pick them up in preparation for Hurricane Delta.

BOATS & WATER VESSELS

All boats and water vessels should be removed from the water to prevent possible damage or loss of vessel. The boat launches at Mo’s Landing and the Canal Park are now open for vessel removal only.

STORM PREPARATIONS

Residents should continue making all necessary storm preparations. See the following storm preparedness tips.

· Stay Weather Alert – Pay extra attention to local weather reports until the storm has moved through the area. Be sure to keep your weather radio on and your cell phone charged to ensure you can receive weather alerts.

· Know Your Elevation – You must know your elevation to understand if your location will be impacted by storm surge. Find your elevation online at https://viewer.nationalmap.gov/advanced-viewer/.

· Gather Information – Keep a list of local emergency contact information. Find contact information at www.gulfshoresal.gov/resourcedirectory.

· Plan and Take Action – Be sure to have a safety plan in place for you and your family. This includes planning for essential medications, contact information, food, water and pets.

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown – In the event of a roadway covered by water, do not attempt to drive over the flooded road. The water depth may be misleading, and you could end up stranded or trapped.

For the latest updates and advisories, continue to follow local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at www.weather.gov/mobile.

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to share updates through the City’s website and social media channels. To receive updates via email or text message, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov and click on “Notify Me.”

