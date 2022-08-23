GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores move another step forward with its plans to build a third bridge.

In a council meeting on Aug. 22, the city would soon be drafting a letter laying out its case for ALDOT to move forward with plans to build a third bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The Baldwin County Bridge Company said traffic would decrease by 40%.

Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores said this project is still not set in stone.

“A third bridge to come into Gulf Shores over the Intercoastal Waterway is what is being discussed right now, and it’s been an ongoing discussion with the Baldwin County Bridge Company and ALDOT, and the City of Gulf Shores is deeply engaged in the conversation and we hope to have some updates in the near future,” said Brown.

The potential third bridge will have a split where vehicles can either go to Orange Beach or Gulf Shores avoiding the toll bridge when headed southbound.

“If you’re traveling from Gulf Shores toward Orange Beach and when you get around the big bend, or the concrete corner, and as soon as you get to the sign that welcomes you to Orange Beach, that’s the proposed terminus point for this proposed third bridge,” said Brown.

Brown said both the City of Gulf Shores and the City of Orange Beach are engaged in this plan. If a bridge is built in the near future, it will start near the border of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and go over the waterway, end near Orange Beach Water Treatment Plant.