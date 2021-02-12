City of Gulf Shores announces closures for Mardi Gras

Unedited press release from the City of Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. – While the Mardi Gras holiday looks very different in Gulf Shores this year, we hope that you are able to find safe ways to celebrate and keep the spirit of the holiday alive. We look forward to having the City of Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade back in 2022.

Please see the following City of Gulf Shores closures for the Mardi Gras holiday:

· Police, fire, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health.

· Administrative offices for the City of Gulf Shores will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. Regular operations will resume on Wednesday, February 17, at 8 a.m.

· The Thomas B. Norton Public Library and the Gulf Shores Museum will be closed Tuesday, February 16. Regular operation hours for the library and museum will resume on Wednesday, February 17.

· The Bodenhamer Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16. The Cultural Center remains closed at this time.

· The George C. Meyer Tennis Center will be closed Tuesday, February 16. Courts will be open and available for public use. Regular operation hours will resume on Wednesday, February 17.

· Republic Services Garbage and Recycling Service will run as scheduled.

· Yard debris/bulky pickup will not run on Tuesday, February 16. Routes will run at various times between Wednesday, February 17, and Friday, February 19. Residents are advised to put out any debris they would like picked up that week no later than Tuesday evening. All routes will return to their normal schedule the following week of February 22.

· The City Store will remain business as usual on Tuesday, February 16.