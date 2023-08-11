FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Foley will increase local school funding from $200 thousand to $250 thousand for the upcoming fiscal year starting Oct. 1, according to a Friday morning news release from the city.

The decision comes after the Foley City Council voted to increase academic support. Schools who will benefit include Foley High School, Foley Middle School, Foley Elementary School, Florence B. Mathis Elementary School, Magnolia School and Swift Elementary School.

The Baldwin County Public School System agreed to match the funding, adding up to $500 thousand for the schools in the program.

This is the second year the city of Foley has had this program in place, and schools benefitted in the first year with less funding.

“I think the first year was extremely successful,” Foley Education Advisory Committee Chairwoman JaNay Dawson said to Foley City Council members. “Each school set out a specific area they were going to focus on and they were going to be able to show improvement, small, large, whatever it happened to be, just to be sure they can guarantee and show improvements prior to the end of the year.”

In the first year of the program, schools were able to use the funding for areas that needed improvement. For example, Foley Middle School focused its efforts on reading, math and its English as a Second Language program.

“Foley Middle concentrated on general areas,” Dawson said. “They concentrated on reading as a whole for the whole school. They concentrated on math for the whole school. And they specifically also concentrated on ESL. There was a 14% increase in test scores of ES. There was a 49% increase from the previous year in reading and 33% in math.”

Foley High School set a goal to improve ACT scores by 2% last year, but the school saw a score increase by 8.78% across the board, according to Dawson.

After the decision to increase funding, Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich thanked the committee, schools involved as well as Baldwin County for matching the funding.

“This is not to denigrate what Baldwin County Board of Education does for us,” Hellmich said. “That’s incredible. What this does is an add on. It’s things that we can’t do at schools all over the county, but special needs may arise, and each school has its own identity.”