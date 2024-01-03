FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a problem that’s continued for years any time there’s a lot of rain.

“We’ve had several large events here in Baldwin County and I can name off 2006, 2014, Hurricane Sally where we had anywhere from 16 to 25 inches in one day, and of course, the well-documented event in Beulah Heights where the water flooded the cemetery,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

That was in 2021 when high water inundated the Southside Baptist Church Cemetery on Michigan Avenue exposing a casket while compromising several other graves.

“Fix what we got here before you let a new company come in here and put all these houses in here and running all of the water back on the poor people,” a concerned resident told WKRG News 5 during that time.

Hellmich said drainage in the Beulah Heights community is inadequate, and this year, the city plans to fix the issues once and for all.

“It’ll be simple things like culvert replacement all the way to adding new ditches in areas that have not been there before,” he explained.

A 12-acre detention pond is also full of sediment causing water to back up on certain properties. He said the first step is to correct that problem.

“That’s going to amount to dredging out that 12-acre pond, lowering the level, reengineering the outfall,” Hellmich said.

That work is expected to start once funding is secured. Mayor Hellmich said they’ll use city funds and grant dollars to pay for the project.

“We also want to be good neighbors,” he added. “We don’t want to fix the problem in Foley and flood somebody downstream.”

The stormwater management plan was approved last month.