FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of the construction of a new Public Works Department campus, the City of Foley is developing a strategic plan and is looking for the public’s input.

The city is working with national consulting firm BerryDunn to “create a plan to prepare for the community’s development in upcoming years.” For this plan, the city wants to hear from residents about the current state of the community.

“I believe it’s important for our community to be involved and provide input for this effort,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “It shows where we are now and where we need to go together.”

Residents can take the survey on the BerryDunn website.

Along with the survey, organizers are also scheduling three public meetings in February 2024 to talk with residents. Information on those meetings will be released sooner in February.

“The study will look at areas such as public safety, infrastructure, recreation, development, the economy and other factors,” a news release read. “Once the plan is completed and adopted by the City Council, the plan will be used to help decide what priority to give to funding projects and what needs will have to be met in the future.”