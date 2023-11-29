FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in Baldwin County.

“We thought this was going to be just a holding space until we could find the right one, and now I can’t see Bagel Boy surviving anywhere else,” Alex Warner said.

Warner’s business, Bagel Boy, opened in August 2022. Now, he’s buying the building he’s been renting and preparing to make a big investment in downtown Foley.

“This house has been here since the 1930s known as the Katy’s catering building, so to revitalize a piece of the history that’s been here as I want to try and help build the city is really, really cool,” he explained.

The city is looking at how to manage growth and future development along Highway 59 near Highway 98. Beginning this week, officials are asking for public input with an online survey to help decide what happens in Foley next.

The City of Foley has authority over zoning, land use and development regulations while the Alabama Dept. of Transportation manages Highway 59.

Foley saw the largest population increase out of all Baldwin County cities between 2020 and 2022, according to the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama. In two years, Foley saw an increase of 2,979 people. That’s a growth rate of 14.47% with nearly 24,000 residents calling Foley home.

“I just want to have a walking district of like multiple, little restaurants and maybe little bars. Places you can take your dog or your kids on the patio,” Warner continued.

Visions like that could become reality as the city puts together a better plan going forward. Click here for the survey.

