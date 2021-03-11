City of Foley revokes roofing company’s business license after owners charged in Mobile County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Foley has revoked the business license for ICE Restoration following charges of financial elder abuse in Mobile County. We’ve learned the license was revoked on March 1st.

Jessica Wilkerson and Ronald Massengale with International Construction Enterprises, Inc., or ICE Restoration, are charged with insurance fraud and first-degree financial elder abuse. WKRG News 5 reported the charges last month.

According to their indictments, the two submitted a claim with a 92-year-old homeowner’s forged signature to Cincinnati Financial Insurance that stated $40,000 of roofing work had been performed by their company. The indictments also say Massengale and Wilkerson financially exploited the elderly homeowner in excess of $2,500 under a fraudulent contract.

According to court documents, five formal complaints about ICE Restoration have been submitted in Mobile County, and 20 complaints have been submitted in Baldwin County.

