FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Foley voted Tuesday, Sept. 5, to approve their proposed budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year, which begins Oct. 1. It projects $72 million in capital investment, according to city officials.

In a release, the city announced a number of the projects planned to be completed in 2024, starting with a new Foley Public Works Department facility, which has an estimated cost of $15 million. The construction of the new Foley library is set to begin in early 2024 and will cost $20 million. The library’s construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

“In ‘24, we’re projecting a $72-million investment in capital projects,” City administrator Mike Thompson said. “That’s because a lot of these projects that we thought were going to be further along in ‘23 are rolling into ‘24. So we have very large capital projects that are planned. I will say this, $30 million of the $72 million is anticipated to be grant money.”

Other projects include improvements at the Baldwin County 12 and Alabama 59 intersections for roughly $1.2 million as well as Philomene Holmes Boulevard in the Graham Creek Preserve for about $1.5 million.

The Graham Creek Preserve will be expanded with a $5 million grant through the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, the state of Alabama announced. The grant will also be used to renovate the former National Guard armory to be used as city offices and recreation space, which is a roughly $2 million project.

The Foley Beach Express will also be expanded for about $10 million. Work was supposed to begin in 2023, but before construction could begin, ADOT approval was needed.

Wolf Creek restoration is budgeted at $2.5 million, and the new hangars at Foley Municipal Airport will cost about $1.3 million.

A $5.5 million natural disaster safehouse for first responders is in the works as well, but it is awaiting outside approval, according to the release.

Although a number of projects are in place, the city is still expecting to be able to grow without overspending.

“If we have a similar year, we’ll probably end up with doing a lot more work and still have a lot more money,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “I think it’s a very conservative, fiscally-responsible budget. And I applaud you guys for being progressive and letting us try to attack this growth by providing the upgraded amenities.”

Although some of the construction for these projects has yet to begin, the planning process has begun. The city is expecting that not all of the projects will be completed in the next year.