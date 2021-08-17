City of Foley now offering city employees cash to get vaccinated

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Foley is now offering $500 for full-time city employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19. Part-time employees will receive $250.

The incentive program will run through October 1. City employees already vaccinated are also eligible for the incentive if they show proof of vaccination.

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich says “We want to do everything we can to make our employees as safe as possible, which also protects the citizens they interact with.”

The city has around 300 employees. If everyone participates in the incentive program Mayor Hellmich estimates the cost at around $100 thousand.