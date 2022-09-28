FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Kids Park is about to receive a major upgrade.

“For several years now I have had people asking us please can you do something to include my kids and this is going to be a totally inclusive park,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.

A new inclusive park for children of all abilities will be built next year, replacing what’s already there. The current park can’t accommodate all children based on the design and space. That’s why the City of Foley hired an outside firm to make sure the new park fits everyone’s needs. One is nature-themed and the other features boats and trains.

“This park will be inclusive totally. It won’t be separate. Everything will be built to that,” Hellmich explained.

Now, Mayor Hellmich wants the community to weigh in on the two designs before the city council votes on the final selection in about a week.

“We put this into our school system without giving them an opinion and a lot of teachers sat the kids down with their laptops and said here you go take a look at it and vote,” he said.

So far, over 2,200 students and residents have chosen their favorite design. It’s a $1.2 million investment Mayor Hellmich said has been talked about for years. He’s glad to see the project moving forward.

“We’ve gone through a hurricane, we’ve gone through a pandemic, economic disruption, all of those things. Throughout that we’ve continued the planning process,” said Mayor Hellmich.

The current park will be torn down to make way for the new one. A timeline for the project isn’t known yet until the design is chosen and bids are awarded. To vote on the design click here.