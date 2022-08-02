FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Fairhope recently approved spending $7.5 million to dig a third water well.

High demand for water and almost leading to a water emergency this summer. Fairhope leaders say that it was just too close to comfort.

“This has been part of our five-year plan all along,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. “We have not put a water well in in 15 years, so we knew that we needed to add a well, which we have been drilling the well and actually adding a test well, but this is just an expansion of the treatment plant that is just there adjacent to that well. It will increase then the water capacity and also treat the new well.”

According to city leaders, the new well will increase the water capacity by 2.8 million gallons.

Mayor Sullivan says this plan fell into place right when the city needed it the most.

“We did put in a water conservation ordinance to be able to help us conserve water because we have a capacity of about nine million gallons and when you start reaching that capacity you start getting ground water and low water pressure,” said Sullivan. “We were asking people to conserve, so this is part of that overall plan to increase our water capacity.”

The well is currently being dug out and the city will begin working on the water system within the next month.