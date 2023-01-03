FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope is activating its downtown outdoor warning siren Tuesday night. It is a scheduled test and will not be related to the anticipated severe weather expected to hit the area.

It happens on the first Tuesday of every month. The siren will be set off at 6:30 p.m. as a test.

“The siren, situated on the top of the Welcome Center, is designed to alert citizens who are outdoors in the downtown area of an imminent hazard and prompt them to go indoors and seek further information,” reads the release.

Again, this is NOT RELATED to the severe weather threat. The First Alert Storm Team is tracking a wave of severe weather expected to hit the WKRG News 5 area. There is a tornado watch in place for counties in Mississippi as well as a few counties in Alabama.

The First Alert Storm Team said there will likely be a break in the severe weather threat after 8 p.m. until about 12 a.m.. on Wednesday.

Stay with WKRG and the First Alert Storm Team as we monitor this next severe weather threat.