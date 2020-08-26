City of Fairhope: Suspect arrested for burglarizing numerous vehicles

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - It’s a video too disturbing to show. An employee at The Brennity Assisted Living facility in Daphne is seen smiling and laughing while lifting the eyelids of a deceased resident.

“It really just made me so upset. It was like opening my wound again after my mom just died after July 1 this year. She has been there for, almost August, would’ve been seven years,” said a woman in Daphne who wants to keep her identity hidden. Her mother lived in the facility for many years.