City of Fairhope: Suspect arrested for burglarizing numerous vehicles

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope say 41-year-old Deshun Terrell Banks was arrested Wednesday for breaking into multiple vehicles.

He was charged with nine counts of Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle after surveillance video led officers to him. Additional charges may be added as the investigation is on-going. Twelve vehicles were reported to have been broken into since Friday, August 21, 2020.  Among the stolen items were two handguns.  Both weapons were recovered during the arrest. Investigators believe that there are additional  unreported cases and ask that any new victims call to make a report.

