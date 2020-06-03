City of Fairhope supporting restaurants by adding picnic tables and reserved parking

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Social distancing is a phrase we’re likely to hear for quite a while and the City of Fairhope is making sure they’re ready to accommodate.

“Now is a better time than ever to have people here, to encourage people to come downtown, with social distancing of course,” said Jessica Sawyer Walker.

City council members approved the use of picnic tables as a way to keep visitors downtown and to help support the restaurants that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our restaurants still are not open to full capacity and we want to give people an option to be able to utilize those restaurants and really patronize them,” she added.

The tables are kept apart and can be found in various part of the city. To make the takeout dining experience even easier city officials are going a step further.

“In the next few days you’ll see some reserved parking spots popping up around town. It’s a 15 minute to go parking spot. You can pull in, grab your meal and come back out. You can leave or come to one of these great picnic tables,” she said.

