City of Fairhope summer camp registration is open

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope Summer of Fun Program will begin on Monday, June 1st. The camp is for kids Grades 1st-8th. Activities will include ball, soccer, tennis, ping pong and arts & crafts.
The summer camp costs $90/week per child or $75/week per child for first responder or healthcare families.
For more information visit the website here.
